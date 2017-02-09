Court of Appeals Refuses to Reinstate President’s Travel Ban

We will have complete coverage on KVRR Local News at 9

by TJ Nelson

NATIONAL — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco has refused to reinstate President Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

A judge in Seattle had issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington and Minnesota sued.

We’ll have much more on the ruling at 9.