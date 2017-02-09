Finalists Rejected, MNSCU Left without Permanent Chancellor

Beware of Romance Scams This Valentine's Day
FARGO, N.D. -- The Better Business Bureau is warning those seeking love on the internet to be aware of romance scams. Romance scams peak during this time of the year as more people… continue reading ›
MINNESOTA — All three finalists for chancellor of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities have been rejected.
The board has opted to have St. Cloud State provost Devinder Malhotra serve as interim chancellor until a permanent one is found.
The system chair says he didn’t believe the board found the right candidate among the finalists to be the system’s next chancellor.
Forty-three applications were received for the post.
Chancellor Steven Rosenstone plans to retire at the end of July.