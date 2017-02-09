Giving Hearts Day is for the Pets Too!

by Shiina LoSciuto

FARGO, N.D. — Giving Hearts Day isn’t just for people either.

Organizations like 4 Luv of Dog Rescue and Cat’s Cradle set up shop at Natural Pet Center.

People stopped by to flip through the adoption book or give money online.

This is one of the biggest days each year for raising money for the animal shelters.

Both organizations are completely funded by donations.

“These dogs really need another chance at a happy loving home,” said Amy Cracht with 4 Luv of Dog Rescue. “They’ve been in either been in pounds or surrendered by owners who could no longer care for them.”

“You save the life of the cat that you adopt, or dog,” said Carol Stefonek with Cat’s Cradle. “You also make room, then, for another cat to come into the perspective rescue.”

Natural Pet Center houses cats for Cats Cradle all year long.