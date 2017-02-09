Pet Connection: Meet Linus

Adam feels a strange kinship with this dog. He's not sure why.

by Emily Welker

Linus is a lot like Adam — a giant guy with delightful good manners who just wants to be loved. Laid-back and affectionate, the 4-year-old Harlequin Great Dane is neutered and crate-trained, but as friendly and people-loving as he is, small dogs are not his thing.

Check out his live in-studio appearance with 4 Luv of Dog founder Kish Hilmert to learn how this mellow, medium-energy breed might fit into your home, and see his specs and that of a bunch of other beautiful and affectionate dogs available through the rescue organization.

And don’t forget to go matchy-matchy for Giving Hearts Day while you’re at it. You don’t have to wear Harlequin spots — just drop a dollar or two in donations to get them matched for deserving dogs just like Linus.

www.4luvofdog.org