Tribes File Lawsuit in Attempt to Halt DAPL Construction

Beware of Romance Scams This Valentine's Day
FARGO, N.D. -- The Better Business Bureau is warning those seeking love on the internet to be aware of romance scams. Romance scams peak during this time of the year as more people… continue reading ›
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. — Cheyenne River Sioux and Standing Rock Sioux Tribe are moving full-steam ahead in court to stop the Dakota Access pipeline project.
A legal challenge has been filed to try to block the project’s completion.
The judge will not hear it until Monday.
The company building the pipeline has started construction on the final stretch of the $3.8 billion project.
Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners began work late Wednesday after getting final permission from the Army to proceed with a crossing of the Missouri River in southern North Dakota.
The work had been stalled for months due to opposition by the tribe.