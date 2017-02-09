West Fargo Fire Department Considers Hiring More Firefighters

With each year bringing an increased work load, West Fargo may speed up their hiring process

by Jake Stofan

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After 2016 turned out to be their busiest year on record, officials said they could possibly make hires as early as this year.

The number of calls peaking in 2016 follows a trend of increasing calls in the area.

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said full time employees could alleviate some of the burden for the volunteer firefighters.

“Car fires, dumpster fires, things like that, it’s going to take that off the plate of our average firefighter here, our volunteers and hopefully, lighten their load just a little bit and then hopefully we can manage the calls a little more efficiently,” said Chief Fuller.

West Fargo Fire is always looking for volunteers.

Click here for an application.