All-You-Can-Eat Pancakes For a Good Cause

The 59th Annual Kiwanis Pancake Karnival Will Be Held Tomorrow

by Jackie Kelly

FARGO, N.D. — This annual Fargo event is listed in the best-selling books 1,000 Places to See Before You Die and the Guinness Book of World Records, but it’s all for a good cause.

The 59th annual Kiwanis Pancake Karnival will be at the Fargodome on Saturday.

Tickets are seven dollars in advance and eight dollars at the door for all you can eat pancakes, special Kiwanis sausage, coffee and juice.

There will be several activities for kids, provided by Games Galore and there will also be a show by the Boy Scouts.

“You see everybody you know here,” said organizer Sally Jacobson. “You know, there’s going to be 12 to 16 thousand people coming through those doors and it’s just like this time of year, it’s cold and you want to go do something fun.”

Doors will open at 7a.m. Saturday and the event will run until 7p.m.

More than 30,000 pancakes will be made and they are hoping to raise more than $750,000 for charity.