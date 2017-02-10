Artists With Hearts: Show Benefits Rape And Abuse Crisis Center

Music/Comedy Show Set For Saturday Night

by Adam Ladwig

Adam Ladwig sits down with comedian Michelle Pearson.

She is one of the performers at a benefit music/comedy show for the Rape and Abuse Crisis Center.

The benefit show is set for Saturday, February 11th at 9 p.m. at The Aquarium, above Dempsey’s in downtown Fargo.

They’re also accepting donations of personal items and art supplies for the center.

Pearson also lets us know about more comedy shows happening in the area during February.