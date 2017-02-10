Fargo Force Honors Memory of Officer Moszer

On the one year anniversery of his death, fallen Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer is remembered by his community

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D. — It’s the one year anniversary of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer’s death.

In honor of the anniversary, a ceremony was held before the start of tonight’s Fargo Force game.

Some of Moszer’s friends and family said the week leading up to this ceremony was almost as difficult as the week of his death.

But the crowd showed they’re not alone.

“The entire community lost someone that meant a lot to them so the fact that we can all share this night and remember him is pretty important,” said Moszer’s life-long friend Drew Schwan.

Dave Moszer, a season ticket holder, who used to bring Jason and the family to Fargo Force games, said this venue holds a lot of meaning.

“It’s been hard coming out here without him,” said Dave. “But he’s going to be here tonight.”

After everyone took their seats and turned on their blue lights, symbolizing fallen officers, the ceremony began.

“On behalf of the Fargo Police Department, the Fargo Force and the Moszer family, thank you for coming here tonight to remember Officer Jason Moszer,” Fargo Police Chief David Todd announced in a prerecorded video that played before a moment of silence.

“It looks pretty amazing when they turn the lights out and we have all the blue lights around the arena,” said Dave Moszer.

“Anytime we can spend time with the family after Jason’s death,” said Schwan. “Certainly anytime we can bring his name to light or just remember him in general, it means a lot to me and really to everyone.”

One year after Moszer’s passing, his sacrifice is still uniting the community.

It’s something which doesn’t go unnoticed by his family.

“It’s been amazing the support that we’ve gotten,” said Dave Moszer. “You know you get a lot of hugs and handshakes and stuff like that. It’s been really good.”

It’s a gesture of appreciation and recognition of a local hero who made the ultimate sacrifice for his community.

“He would have hated all of this attention,” said Schwan. “But I think he’s pretty proud of what he did and he would be happy.”

Dave Moszer said nearly all 1,500 glow lights were given out and used in the ceremony.

He said he is looking into continuing the tradition for years to come.