Fargo Police Department Accepting New Recruits

Testing will be held on February 20th to join Fargo Police Department

by Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department wants to know if you have what it takes to join their squad.

The department is looking for both men and women to join their ranks.

Entrance exam testing will be held on Monday, February 20th at 8am in the Fargo Public Safety Building.

Those who pass the written test may move on the oral test directly after.

If you are accepted and earn the job, the starting pay is $24.53 per hour and averages about $51,022 per year.

“We are looking for people who want to work hard have a strong work ethic high integrity high drive,” said Deputy Chief Joe Anderson. “We’re not necessarily looking for any particular age group.”

So far, the department says about 60 community members have signed up for the testing.