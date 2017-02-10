Minnesota Hunter Killed in Shooting Identified

Fargo Force Honors Memory of Officer Moszer
FARGO, N.D. -- It's the one year anniversary of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer's death. In honor of the anniversary, a ceremony was held before the start of tonight's Fargo Force… continue reading ›
The Minnesota hunter killed in a shooting while hunting coyotes in North Dakota has been identified.
Authorities say Ron Rechtzigel, 57, of Cannon Falls died after being shot near Edgeley.
They say Rechtzigel was with two other hunters in poor weather conditions and would not say if the man was shot by another hunter or shot himself.
The shooting is still under investigation.