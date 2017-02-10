New Prince Music Available

After weeks of rumors, Spotify confirmed that Prince's Warner Bros catalog will be made available Sunday.

by Joe Radske

(CNN Money) “Still Waiting” to stream Prince’s music? Not for much longer.

That ballad, and most of Prince’s highly acclaimed music, will be available on Spotify from Sunday.

After weeks of rumors, Spotify confirmed on Friday that Prince’s Warner Bros catalog will be made available. It includes most of the music Prince recorded before 1995, including albums 1999, Purple Rain and Dirty Mind.

The catalog will also be available on other streaming services, including Apple Music, Napster, iHeartRadio and Amazon Music.

The release date coincides with the Grammys, which is expected to include a tribute to Prince. The artist, a seven times Grammy winner, died last April from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl.

Spotify had been hinting at the release through a purple billboard campaign in New York and London.