Titan Machinery Closing Stores in Minnesota, Dakotas

by Joe Radske

Some machinery dealerships are closing their doors.

Titan Machinery, based in West Fargo, is consolidating fifteen stores and realigning its management structure.

Stores affected include Redwood Falls and Thief River Falls in Minnesota along with Arthur, Kintyre, Kulm and Mayville in North Dakota and Milbank and Redfield, South Dakota.

Jeff Bowman is the Chief Marketing Officer for Titan Machinery in West Fargo.

He says the company is working to serve customers better and to be more efficient.

Bowman says store location was a deciding factor when determining which stores to close.

Bowman says part of the restructuring plan included eliminating store managers.

The company now has area managers.

All affected employees will be employed through the end of March.

Those employees will have the opportunity to apply for other positions at nearby Titan locations.