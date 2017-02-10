Woman Delivers Baby in McDonald’s

Two All Beef Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Onions and a Baby on a Bun?

by Emily Welker

It’s Burger King’s slogan, not McDonald’s — but they might want to consider changing it to “Have It Your Way” after a woman delivered her baby there.

The woman went into labor in the bathroom of a McDonald’s in Tuscumbia, Ala. restaurant, receiving a little help bringing the McBaby into the world from one of the store employees — proving that after all these years, finally McDonald’s is doing delivery.

Check out the story from Breken Terry, above.