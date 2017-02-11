59th Annual Pancake Karnival Held at Fargodome

The Kiwanis Club busted out the maple syrup for a day of 50,000 pancakes

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargodome was filled with the sweet smell of pancakes on the skillet Saturday for the Kiwanis Club’s 59th Annual Pancake Karnival.

On average, between 9,000 and 16,000 people come to the event over the course of the day each year. The event employs 250 volunteers, cooks 4,000 pounds of sausage, uses 150 gallons of syrup and makes up to 50,000 pancakes.

Event officials said it’s not just about the food.

“We give to organizations like Fraser, YWCA, all those nonprofits in town that are really doing something to help support children and families in Fargo,” said Sally Jacobson, Pancake Karnival Chair. “So not only is it a great tradition, but all the money goes back to help create our community and make it a better place.”

Jacobson said in the first 2-1/2 hours of this year’s event, an estimated 4,000 people had already attended.