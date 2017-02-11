Diamond in the Ruff Organized the First-Ever Curling for Critters Event

Beginner and Expert curlers participated in a tournament to raise funds for animals in need

by Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — With snow and ice melting outside, you can still enjoy it indoors with the sport of curling.

Diamond in the Ruff hosted their first “Curling for Critters,” a day for experts and beginners to take on the winter sport.

Twelve teams joined together for the day long tournament. All proceeds will benefit the Diamond in The Ruff Rescue.

“Well number one, last year alone the organization was able to adopt over 130 or so animals. So it just really helps to provide that function for the community to be able to help animals that just couldn’t help themselves,” said Nathan Severson, Board of Directors at Diamond in the Ruff.

So far, Diamond in the Ruff has raised over $25,000 between Curling For Critters and Giving Hearts Day.