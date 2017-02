Dragon Men Down Crookston

Four Seniors honored on Senior Night

by Jeremy Klein

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) – Minnesota State University Moorhead had 12 different players score as they improved to 21-4 overall and 16-3 in NSIC play after defeating Bemidji State (9-15, 7-12 NSIC) on Friday evening, 102-78. Junior guard Tanner Kretchman led all scorers with 19 points.

MSUM maintains a one game lead in the NSIC over Southwest Minnesota State and Northern State.