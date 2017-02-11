F-M Ambulance Wants The Community To Learn CPR

Save-A-Life Saturday was held at West Acres Mall to teach The Importance Of CPR

by Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — F-M Ambulance says someone dies from cardiac arrest every 90 seconds. Save-A-Life Saturday at West Acres Mall taught people all about CPR.

F-M Ambulance says only 33 percent of cardiac arrest victims in the F-M area receive immediate lifesaving CPR, which can double or even triple a victim’s chance of survival.

One speaker spoke about how learning CPR ended up saving her husband’s life.

“But her ability to deliver CPR when he was in cardiac arrest saved his life and he’s able to be here today as a living testament that anybody could truly be a hero,” said Kathy Lonski with FM Ambulance Services.

The first 75 people who came out received a free t-shirt. Prizes were also given anyone who successfully learned how to give CPR.