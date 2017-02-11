Fargo Somalis Celebrate the Election of a New President

Somalis hope the new president ushers in a new era of peace for the African country

by Morgan Parrish

FARGO, N.D. — February 8th was an exciting day for Somalis as a new president was elected for the first time in 25 years. Somalis in area say they’re enthusiastic and hopeful after their new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, stepped into office.

“After 25 years of war, he’s the only person that out of all the Somalis in the world, he’s the only one who can bring change to the people of Somalia,” Hukun Abdullahi with the African-American Development Center, said.

After 184 lawmakers voted, the former Prime Minister hopes to bring peace back to his country.

Somali people are celebrating all over the world and right here in the Valley. Somali children, parents and grandparents joined in prayer and hymns at Lutheran Social Services. People spoke about how Somalians can come together and get back on the map.

The community is hopeful for the change the new president could bring.

“We’re going to fight corruption,” Abdullahi said.

“After over 20 years of civil war and we have now finally elected a Somalian president,” Abdiwali Sharif, Event Organizer, said.

Not only is this exiting for Somalia, but they also say this is a change that will affect the entire nation.

“It’s historic to all the people, all the Somali’s in the world,” Abdullahi said.

“This is the first time we are really praying for him,” Sharif said.

Sharif moved from Somalia to Fargo in 2004, unsure about leaving his home. After living here for over a decade, he says he’s proud to call Fargo his second home.

“They chose Fargo because it’s a place they can raise a family, it’s a place good for education,” Sharif said.

And now, he hopes the new president will create a similar environment back in his home country.

“Pray for the president to succeed,” Sharif said.

They’re saying there’s hope for change, hope for the country and hope for unity.

“We are so happy for today,” Emiae Mohamed said.

Somalia is one of the countries affected by President Trump’s temporary ban on immigrants, which is currently suspended after a high court refused to reverse a federal judge’s decision that the ban is unconstitutional.