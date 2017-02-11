MSUM Women Clinch NSIC Title

Dragons win 1st NSIC Regular Season title since 2004-05

by Jeremy Klein

MOORHEAD, Minn. (MSUM Athletics) — After beating Minnesota Crookston 65-55 on Saturday, the No. 16 Minnesota State University Moorhead women’s basketball team knew it at least a share of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title. Moments later, thanks to a loss by Winona State to Minnesota State, the Dragons had the captured the title outright. MSUM (21-3, 18-2 NSIC) won its first NSIC overall title since 2004-05, and the Dragons celebrated at home by cutting down the nets following the win.

On Senior Night, the Dragons shot 43.6 percent (24-of-55) from the field compared to 33.8 percent (22-of-65) for UMC. MSUM had a 41-34 edge in rebounds and hit 12-of-16 free throws compared to 3-of-4 for the Golden Eagles.