Pickup Crashes Into Moorhead House

by Alison Voorhees

A person was hurt after a pickup smashed into a house south of The Meadows golf course in Moorhead.

The person was sitting in a recliner when the crash happened but is expected to be okay.

Authorities say the driver suffered some type of medical issue and lost control.

The driver and passenger weren’t hurt. Damage to the house is estimated at $30,000.