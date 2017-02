Woman Treated After Fargo House Fire

by Alison Voorhees

A woman was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Fargo.

The fire was in a single-family house near downtown.

A person who saw smoke coming from the house called 911 around 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Sanford Hospital with smoke related injuries.

Most of the damage was limited to a family room but there was a considerable amount of smoke.

Damage is at $35,000 to the building and contents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.