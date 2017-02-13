Technology and Golf Meet at PGA Seminar

Golfers discuss how technology can relate to various swing techniques

by Shiina LoSciuto

FARGO, N.D. — Sometimes teachers become the students again.

The Dakota PGA Chapter hosted a teaching seminar for golf instructors.

The workshop highlights new technologies coaches can use on their golfers.

Examples include devices that track both your swing and how far the ball goes.

Participants had the chance to be the test subject, so the group could figure techniques out as they go.

“I’m going to bring some people up, access them, and then let the other people who are here, ask them ‘hey what would you do?’ and get opinions from other people,” said  Kris Kroetsch, Director of Instruction at Fargo Country Club.

Kroetsch was awarded Minnesota PGA Teacher of the Year in 2016.

