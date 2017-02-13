Applebee’s West Fargo Closes its Doors

The West Fargo location was one of the four Applebee's locations in the F-M area

by TJ Nelson

 

WEST FARGO, N.D. — One of the four locations of Applebee’s in the metro has closed its doors.

Customers found a note on the door at Applebee’s along 13th Avenue East in West Fargo this morning.

This letter was posted on the door to the West Fargo Applebee’s location.

It said the restaurant was closed as of today and that they “regret any inconvenience it has caused our valued guests”.

The note encouraged customers to visit one of their other three locations in the metro.

Applebee’s moved into the building in 2012 after Ruby Tuesday closed.

