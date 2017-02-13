Ask Danny: Painting Galvanized Metal

It's feeling like spring out there. Should you spring for sprucing up your home's exterior metal elements?

by Emily Welker

With the recent weather warmup, you’re probably thinking about making your house beautiful in time for spring and summer entertaining.

But when it comes to painting your home’s exterior, do you know what to do with the galvanized metal elements and whether it’s safe to paint them or not?

Danny Lipford tackles the beautification process in this week’s Ask Danny.