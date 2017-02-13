Eagles Elementary Students Interview Touchmark Seniors

Students at Eagles Elementary School Practice Interviewing with Seniors of Touchmark at Harwood Groves Senior Living Community

by Jackie Kelly

FARGO, N.D. — Local first graders paired up with a senior living community to practice their interview skills.

Students at Eagles Elementary School traveled to Touchmark at Hardwood Groves Senior Living Community to learn more about their elders.

One of the questions the students asked was, “what was your favorite part about elementary school?”

After interviewing the seniors, partners crafted bookmarks and then exchanged them.

“Inter-generational activities are so good for both areas,” said Anna Lawler, who is the Life Enrichment Coordinator at Touchmark. “It really helps students kind of connect with the older population and it also brings back a lot of memories for our older population.”

Before they left, the students handed their partners a handmade Valentine’s Day card.

Eagles Elementary School is an Adopt-A-School partner with Touchmark at Harwood Groves Senior Living.