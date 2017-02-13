LIVE: Surprise Your Significant Other With A Singing Valentine

Great Plains Harmony Performing Singing Valentines In Fargo-Moorhead Area

by Adam Ladwig

A quartet from Great Plains Harmony joins Adam Ladwig on the KVRR morning show to talk about their singing valentines.

You can order a quartet to surprise your significant other on Valentine’s Day with a song, a rose and a handwritten note.

The group also is donating part of the sales to the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.

It’s not too late to order a singing valentine this year! Find out more info on the group’s website, www.greatplainsharmony.org

