Son of Jerry Sandusky Charged with Child Sex Crimes

Police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos

by TJ Nelson

NATIONAL — Jerry Sandusky’s son, Jeffrey, has been charged with child sexual abuse.

The 41-year-old Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

His bail was set at $200,000.

The charges come five years after his dad, Jerry Sandusky, was first arrested for sexual offenses involving children while he was assistant football coach at Penn State.