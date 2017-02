Are You a Target? – Wednesday at 9 on KVRR Local News

Learn how to defend yourself on and off the web

by Site Staff

You see it everywhere: people looking down at their phones, updating their statuses, texting their friends, or just browsing the web. It’s part of our social media culture, and stalkers are using this to their advantage.

Learn how to defend yourself on and off of the web Wednesday at 9 on KVRR Local News.