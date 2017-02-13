Tribes Face Setback for DAPL Construction in Washington D.C.

THE CHEYENNE RIVER SIOUX AND STANDING ROCK SIOUX TRIBES ARE IN COURT, HOPING TO GET A JUDGE TO HALT CONSTRUCTION ON THE DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE--KELLY WANG REPORTS FROM WASHINGTON

by Site Staff

WASHINGTON D.C. — It’s another setback for the Cheyenne River Sioux and Standing Rock Sioux tribes in court.

A judge in Washington D.C. has rejected a request by the tribes to halt construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline until their lawsuit over the project is resolved.

Members of two tribes say they are disappointed at the ruling.

“I think the judge made a mistake, drawing distinction between the oil flowing and the pipeline spill,” said Nicole Ducheneaux, who is a legal representative from the Cheyenne River Sioux.

The drilling company says the final section of the 1,200 mile long pipeline is underway.

They are expecting to finish within 45 days.

“Every day, they are moving closer to completing that pipeline through the rivers,” said Chairman Harold Frazier with the Cheyenne River Sioux. “Time is of essence to our people.”

The lawyers representing the tribes say they will file another motion and continue the legal fight.

“Just keep working hard and we can never give up,” added Chairman Frazier.

Joann Spotted Bear, who is with Standing Rock agreed. “One judge cannot make a ruling on a treaty,” she said. “This is a constitution issue.”

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said he’ll consider the request more thoroughly at a February 27 hearing.

The tribes say the pipeline would endanger their water supply.

Multimedia Journalist Kelly Wang reported on this story for KVRR Local News in Washington D.C.