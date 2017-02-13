UND Hockey Up One Spot in USCHO Poll

Fighting Hawks Head to Kalamazoo for Weekend with #8 WMU

by Mike McCann

Courtesy UND Athletics

The University of North Dakota emerged from its week off largely unaffected in the most recently national men’s hockey polls, which were released on Monday, moving up a single spot in one set of rankings and down a spot in the other.

North Dakota climbed from No. 14 to No. 13 in the USCHO.com poll while sliding one spot to No. 12 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine rankings. National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) rival Minnesota Duluth, which was also idle last weekend, held on to the top spot in both polls, with Denver, Harvard and Boston University rounding out the top five in both.

UND’s upcoming opponent, Western Michigan, was ranked No. 8 by USCHO and No. 9 by USA Today. The Broncos will play host to the Fighting Hawks on Friday and Saturday at Lawson Ice Arena in Kalamazoo.