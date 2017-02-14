United Blood Services Sending Products to Community of Oroville

Water levels in the lake behind the city's dam have receded, but an evacuation order is still in place

by TJ Nelson

 

OROVILLE, Calif. — United Blood Services in the Dakotas Region is helping its sister center in Oroville, California.

Some 200,000 people have been evacuated after officials feared a spillway at the country’s tallest dam was in danger of imminent failure.

Water levels in the lake behind Oroville Dam have since receded, but the evacuation order remains in place.

United Blood Services has sent more than 100 blood products to the community since it is unable to collect its own supply during the evacuations.

UBS is now in need of donors to help replenish the local blood supply.

  CASS COUNTY, N.D. -- Cass County has hired a new administrator. He is Robert Wilson, currently the Assistant Commission Administrative Officer in Minnehaha County, South Dakota. Wilson worked as a reporter at KSFY-TV in Sioux Falls before joining Minnehaha… continue reading ›