Seven Family Members Injured in Carriage Crash in Iowa

The driver of the carriage was flown to a hospital in Rochester while the other six family members were taken to a local hospital

by TJ Nelson

 

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — Seven family members were hurt after their carriage was hit by a car in northern Iowa.

The accident happened Sunday night on a county road about two miles west of McIntire.

The car driven by 34-year-old Marshall Peters ran into the rear of the Amish-style carriage.

Ura Petersheim, 47, the driver of the carriage, was flown to a hospital in Rochester.

Six of his relatives were taken to Mitchell County Regional Health Center.

It’s unclear whether Peters was injured.

