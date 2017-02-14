Cass County Hires New Administrator

Robert Wilson takes over the position held by Keith Berndt, who was fired after an altercation on a United Airlines flight

by TJ Nelson

Courtesy: State Historical Society of North Dakota

CASS COUNTY, N.D. — Cass County has hired a new administrator.

He is Robert Wilson, currently the Assistant Commission Administrative Officer in Minnehaha County, South Dakota.

Wilson worked as a reporter at KSFY-TV in Sioux Falls before joining Minnehaha County seven years ago.

He’ll take the position that was held by Keith Berndt until he was fired by the county commission last December.

Berndt had been accused of being intoxicated and disrupting a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Fargo.