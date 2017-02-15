Thief River Falls Woman Identified in Fatal Crash

Mary Reierson died after another vehicle slid into her lane and hit her vehicle

by TJ Nelson

PENNINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — A woman is dead after a crash on an icy highway in northwestern Minnesota.

Mary Reierson, 62, of Thief River Falls, was driving on an icy stretch of Highway 32 five miles south of the city around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The state patrol says a pickup pulling a Skid Steer trailer slid into the lane and collided with Reierson’s van.

She died at the hospital.

The driver of the pickup, 18-year old Julie Good of Thief River Falls, and her passenger were not hurt.