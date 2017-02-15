Gov. Burgum Appoints Grand Forks Doctor, Instructor to Board of Higher Education

by Nick Broadway

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Governor Burgum has appointed Dr. Casey Ryan of Grand Forks to the State Board of Higher Education.

Dr. Ryan was the president of Altru Health Systems from 1997 to 2014.

He was selected for his experience as an instructor, course director and assistant dean at the UND School of Medicine.

He said he found out yesterday after his wife’s friend heard about it on the radio.

The governor tried calling his office phone, but it’s in the evacuated clinic.

“I’m well trained, I’ve done a lot of things, had a lot of leadership,” said Dr. Ryan. “I need to get oriented, see where they’re at with the issues of today, see where they’re going for tomorrow.”

Dr. Ryan’s first meeting with Governor Burgum is this Monday.