App of the Week: Adobe Spark

We do a lot of video editing here at KVRR. Here's an app that lets you join in the fun.

by Emily Welker

Video editing is just as much fun as it looks, and now you can put edited video stories together on your phone. Francie Black introduces us to an app that lets you add music, themes, sound and more to your video clips to make them worth sharing with anyone who wants the big scoop on your life.