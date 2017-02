Attack Squirrel Foils Burglar

He's one point three pounds of sheer terror.

by Emily Welker

Some of us have attack dogs, some of us have cats with a bad attitude and a mean set of claws guarding our homes from unwanted intruders. But chances are you’ve never seen anything like Joey the Squirrel, who took on a burglar who broke into his human’s Meridian, Idaho home and lived to tell the tale.

Lacy Darrow has the amazing story of Adam Darrow and his fearless and loyal little buddy Joey.