Bison Women Snap 8-Game Losing Skid

NDSU Sweeps Denver with Nine Point Win

by Mike McCann

Courtesy NDSU

The North Dakota State University women’s basketball team outscored the University of Denver Pioneers, 28-19, in the fourth quarter to earn a 67-58 win over the Pioneers Wednesday, Feb. 15, inside the Scheels Center at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex.

The victory snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Bison, who improved to 6-20 overall and 4-9 in Summit League play. Denver dipped to 6-20 on the season and 3-10 in league action.

Freshman Sarah Jacobson and junior Taylor Thunstedt both scored 15 points to lead North Dakota State, with Jacobson netting all of her points in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Kennedy Childers added 11 points, respectively.

Senior Brianna Jones paced the Bison on the glass with eight rebounds.

North Dakota State held a two-point lead in the opening minute of the third quarter before Jacobson and Thunstedt scored eight consecutive points, pushing the Bison advantage to 49-41 with 6:48 remaining. Jacobson hit back-to-back three-pointers, and Thunstedt drove to the basket for a layup during the offensive spurt.

The Pioneers pulled within seven after a Jacqlyn Poss jump shot with 2:51 to go, but Thunstedt and Jacobson splashed home back-to-back treys to push the North Dakota State lead to 62-49.

The Bison went 7-of-8 at the free-throw line in the final minute of the stanza, securing the victory.

NDSU shot 35 percent from the field and 44 percent from the three-point line in the contest, and made 21 out of 25 foul shots from 84 percent.

The Bison dished out 10 assists and only turned the ball over 10 times.

Poss led the Pioneers with 13 points, while Jahla Osborne pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.