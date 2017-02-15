Feeling Lonely After Valentine’s Day? Red River Singles Might Be Able To Help

Group Has Monthly Events To Bring Singles Together

by Adam Ladwig

The day after Valentine’s Day is sometimes called Singles Awareness Day. If you’re single, this time of year can be hard.

Adam Ladwig chats with Jerome Hasbargen, the president of Red River Singles.

The group hosts multiple events each month to bring singles together in a low-pressure environment.

Their next event is a dance on February 25th at the West Fargo VFW.

You can find more info about the group on its website by clicking here.