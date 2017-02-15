Jamestown Teen Injured in One-Car Crash on I-29 in Fargo

The 18-year-old driver hit a tree after going down into the ditch and had to be cut out of the vehicle

by Erin Wencl

FARGO, N.D. — A driver is injured after a one-vehicle crash on I-29 after they drove off the on ramp in Fargo.

The state patrol said the 18-year-old female driver from Jamestown was attempting to exit I-94 eastbound and enter I-29 southbound.

They say the driver went off the shoulder of the road, over-corrected and went into the ditch, then hit a tree.

The driver had to be cut out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Her name has not yet been released.