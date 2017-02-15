NDSU Working on Keeping Self-Driving Technology Secure

Are you interested in keeping self-driving technology in the right hands?

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D. — Many say self-driving cars will be the standard in the future.

But due to their computerized nature, some fear they could be susceptible to cyberattacks.

A team of students at NDSU is working on developing cybersecurity software that could be used in the cars to keep them safe from attack.

Team leaders say they’ve made good progress on the project so far and hope to have a working model by the end of the semester.

They hope to test their design on full scale vehicles.

“With a vehicle that’s being controlled by the computer, if somebody actually attacks that computer it could result in immediate death or injury,” said Jeremy Straub, an Assistant Professor at NDSU’s Department of Computer Science. “So it’s very important that we make sure that this system is very secure.”

The team says they could always use a hand.

If you would like to help, contact Straub at 701-231-8196 or email him at Jeremy.Straub@ndsu.edu