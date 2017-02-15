Rink Report: UND Hockey Returns for Visit to Western Michigan

Hawks Head to Kalamazoo for Crucial Top-15 Tilt

by Mike McCann

Watch the video to see this week’s Vance Thompson Vision Rink Report with the UND Hockey team, as shown on KVRR Sports.

Related Post

No Travel Advised on Many North Dakota, Minnesota ...
Lisbon Man Guilty of Squeezing His Baby to Death
Morton County Facing Potential Environmental Disas...
Fargo Police Departments Says Watch Out for Counte...

You Might Like