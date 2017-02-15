Rink Report: UND Hockey Returns for Visit to Western Michigan Hawks Head to Kalamazoo for Crucial Top-15 Tilt February 15, 2017 by Mike McCann Watch the video to see this week’s Vance Thompson Vision Rink Report with the UND Hockey team, as shown on KVRR Sports. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post No Travel Advised on Many North Dakota, Minnesota ... Lisbon Man Guilty of Squeezing His Baby to Death Morton County Facing Potential Environmental Disas... Fargo Police Departments Says Watch Out for Counte...