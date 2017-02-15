UMD Student Identified in Fatal Shooting Police say they have identified a possible motive but have not made an arrest February 15, 2017 by TJ Nelson FacebookDULUTH, Minn. — A man who was fatally shot in Duluth has been identified as a student at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Police say the victim is 22-year-old William Grahek of Duluth. He was the son of a St. Paul police officer. Authorities were called to a house in the East Hillside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Grahek was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers have identified a possible motive but have not made an arrest. Grahek was a junior at UMD, enrolled in both the Swenson College of Science and Engineering and the College of Liberal Arts. FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Shakopee Teacher Dies in Officer Involved Shooting... Former Deputy U.S. Marshal Takes Plea Deal on Fede... One Person Dead in Rollover Crash in Grand Forks Citation Numbers in for “Drive Sober or Get ...