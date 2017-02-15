UMD Student Identified in Fatal Shooting

Police say they have identified a possible motive but have not made an arrest

by TJ Nelson

DULUTH, Minn. — A man who was fatally shot in Duluth has been identified as a student at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Police say the victim is 22-year-old William Grahek of Duluth.

He was the son of a St. Paul police officer.

Authorities were called to a house in the East Hillside neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Grahek was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers have identified a possible motive but have not made an arrest.

Grahek was a junior at UMD, enrolled in both the Swenson College of Science and Engineering and the College of Liberal Arts.