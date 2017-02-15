Young Professionals Network Tours Fargo Fire Station 1

There is no age restriction on joining the Young Professionals Network

by Shiina LoSciuto

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Fire Department’s Station 1 opened its doors for the future leaders of Fargo.

The Chamber’s Young Professionals Network visited the newly remodeled fire station.

The group got a look into the space where firefighters spend time when they aren’t at the scene.

Fargo’s Fire Chief spoke about fire safety and the history of the department.

Station 1 reopened in November after a year-long renovation.

“These are the leaders of our community for today and for the future,” said Chief Steve Dirksen. “It’s just really important that everybody has an understanding of what it takes to keep a community safe. The fire department provides a lot of services. ”

Some officials leading the tour had to leave early to respond to a call.

