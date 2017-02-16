Governor Burgum Asked to Leave Senate Floor

Burgum's spokesman said the governor "meant no disrespect to the chamber rules"

by TJ Nelson

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was asked to leave the Senate floor Wednesday for wearing jeans.

His attire was in violation of chamber rules.

Burgum had just finished posing for a photo with some students on the Senate floor when he was asked to leave.

His spokesman says the governor “meant no disrespect to the chamber rules.”

Burgum’s preference for jeans and sweaters has spurred grumbling at the Capitol among many lawmakers who wear a suit and tie when the Legislature is in session.

Burgum also wore jeans at his inauguration last month.