Live United Awards Showcase Community Support

by Jake Stofan

FARGO, N.D. — United Way is celebrating its “2016 LIVE UNITED” awards with a “Tonight Show” style event.

Guests were entertained by a host as a thank you from United Way for all the community support shown in 2016.

Nine awards were given out to local organizations and individuals who excelled at helping the organization.

Winners were called up and brought on stage to be given an award and interviewed.

“People that stood out did a lot for United Way,” said Kristina Hein, who is the Marketing Director. “Raised money for the organization, maybe they brought the community together for a new event and it really is about them today. They are so many people that people don’t even realize that are doing things behind the scenes to make this community better and so today is about them. ”

It was also announced that United Way reached its 2016 campaign goal of $5.7 million.