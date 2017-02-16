“Day Without Immigrants” Social Media Campaign Goes National

Some workers won't get paid, but many said protesting is worth the sacrifice

by TJ Nelson

 

NATIONAL — Dozens of restaurants and other businesses shut their doors in Minneapolis as part of a “Day Without Immigrants.”

The social media-driven campaign is taking place in several cities across the country.

It urges foreign-born people not to go to work or school, or shop, as a way to show how immigrants help the U.S. economy.

Hundreds of protesters gathered to walk the streets of downtown.

