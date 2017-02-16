Jamestown Man Sentenced for December Standoff

Troy Elhard pleaded guilty to charges after a seven hour standoff the day after Christmas

by TJ Nelson

33-year-old Elhard was arrested after a standoff in Jamestown ended peacefully.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A Jamestown man has been sentenced for a seven hour standoff in December.

Troy Elhard, 33, pleaded guilty to terrorizing and was sentenced to 51 days in jail, which he has already served and two years of probation.

He is also required to undergo a psychiatric evaluation within 90 days and complete recommended treatment.

The standoff started out as a domestic violence call.

Elhard threatened officers and refused to cooperate.

He was forced out after law enforcement fired tear gas into the mobile home.