Pet Connection: Meet Mckenna

A chocolate lab cross with a disposition as sweet as candy.

by Emily Welker

Mckenna came to the 4 Luv of Dog rescue to swing by for a live in-studio visit with Emily, along with rescue founder and volunteer Kish Hilmert.

Mckenna is about 2 yrs old, a spayed female Labrador retriever mix. It’s hard to say what else the mix might consist of, Kish said, not least of which because genetic tests often show that while a dog’s outward appearance might strongly resemble one breed or another, it’s not necessarily borne out by what their DNA reveals their ancestry to be.

Mckenna is just as friendly and good with people of all ages as any full-bred Labrador. Kish said she is a petite dog, so a nice size for any residence. She is from a regional pound.

4luvofdog.org